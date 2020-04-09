Wednesday night's powerful storms left many without power this afternoon as utility crews are working to to assess and repair downed power lines and equipment.

“We don't see storms come along like that very often, thank goodness,” said Lew Middleton, spokesman for Duke Energy.

About 99,000 Duke Energy customers in Indiana were without power after the storms passed. But midday today, power had been restored to about two-thirds of those customers, he said.

In the Wabash Valley, about 2,000 customers still have no power, Middleton said.

“We have to send out damage assessment crews and they will figure out what is needed for the repair, then we can send in crews to make the repairs,” he said.

Most of the damage was due to trees and limbs falling on wires and poles, though in some areas, the high winds actually took down individual poles, he said.

Damage was widespread across the state. In Vigo, Clay and Sullivan counties, pockets of outages were visible on the online map at https://outagemap.duke-energy.com/#/current-outages/in

The Farmersburg area was particularly hard hit, with damage to windows, roofs, trees and structures.

Middleton said no estimate could be given on when power would be restored by area, but he said Friday was a general goal

To report an outage with Duke Energy, call 800-343-3525.

Meanwhile, WIN Energy REMC, which covers rural areas of Vigo, Sullivan, Clay and other counties in Indiana and Illinois, had about 1,000 customers without power as of midday today.

“Members can expect extended outage times due to the extent of damage to poles and power lines,” said a news release from Leslie Beard, director of marketing and member services for Win Energy.

Members can report outages by calling 888-456-9876. An outage map is available at outage.winenergyremc.com.

On Wednesday night, Vigo County Central Dispatch received 10 reports of tree limbs down as a result of the storm, and seven reports of power lines down.

The reports came from all areas of the county, including several tree limb reports in the city.

Illinois State Police also reported multiple accidents on Interstate 70 due to high winds.