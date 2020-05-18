A power outage this morning is affecting about 190 customers of Duke Energy in Clay and Vigo counties.
According to the Duke Energy website, the outage was first reported about 4:49 a.m. today.
Estimated time power will be restored is 9 a.m.
The outage map shows an area in far eastern Vigo County that extends into Clay County north of U.S. 40.
For current information, go online to https://outagemap.duke-energy.com/#/current-outages/in .
