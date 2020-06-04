Ten new cases of COVID-19 were counted in west central Indiana in the daily coronavirus update by the Indiana State Department of Health.
Vigo County added three new cases for a total of 178, with eight deaths. Clay County added one new case for a total of 53, with three deaths.
Putnam County added five new cases and Greene County added one new case to bring the total to 644 positive cases in the eight-county district.
Sullivan County remains at 37 cases with one death. Parke County has 18 cases. Vermillion County has 10 cases and Owen County has 24 cases with one death.
In the statewide update released today, 452 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 36,096 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of today, nearly 38 percent of ICU beds and nearly 83 percent of ventilators are available.
A total of 2,052 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 20 over the previous day. Another 179 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 285,234 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 277,815 on Wednesday.
Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
