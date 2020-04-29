An additional 605 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, state health officials said today in their daily update of the coronavirus pandemic.

Two additional COVID-19 deaths are being attributed to Vigo County by local and state health officials, bringing the total to six for deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, one death of a local COVID-19 positive person was not connected to the virus, the Vigo County Health Department said today.

Vigo County Health Educator Roni Elder said the county health website has added another category to explain the other deaths, with the listing now at 63 confirmed cases.

The Indiana State Department of Health is also reporting “probable” deaths due to COVID-19, today saying that 101 probable deaths around the state have been reported. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The state website at www.coronavirus.in.gov/ lists the Vigo County deaths as occurring on March 25, March 31, April 12, April 17, April 18 and April 21.

Sullivan County has also added three confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a total of 16 confirmed cases with no deaths.

Clay County is at 19 confirmed cases with one death.

Vermillion County is at seven cases and Parke County has 12 cases. Neither county has reported a death due to COVID-19.

In its daily update, ISDH announced 605 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 17,182 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

A total of 964 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 63 over the previous day.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

To date, 91,550 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 87,181 on Tuesday.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 218. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (26), Cass (27), Dearborn (13), Elkhart (14), Hamilton (19), Hendricks (13), Johnson (13), LaPorte (10), Lake (71), Noble (10), St. Joseph (18) and Wabash (10). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH. The dashboard will be updated at noon each day.