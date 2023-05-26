Public swimming pools located in Indiana State Parks will open this weekend, as will DNR swimming beaches.
Pools opening Saturday are at Brown County, Clifty Falls, McCormick’s Creek, O’Bannon Woods, Prophetstown, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Turkey Run, and Versailles state parks. In addition, the beach at Indiana Dunes State Park will open Saturday, with lifeguards on duty.
The public pool at Cagles Mill Lake (Lieber State Recreation Area [SRA]) will open Sunday. The Cagles Mill Lake swimming beach opens Saturday.
The public pool at Spring Mill will be open the three days of Memorial Day weekend, close May 30-June 2, then re-open June 3, excluding Wednesday, when it will be closed.
Applications are still being accepted for lifeguard positions, which are open to qualified applicants ages 15 and older. For more information about lifeguarding, contact the state park property nearest you that is listed above. Phone numbers are under “Find a Park” at stateparks.IN.gov.
Beaches that offer swimming with no lifeguards open this weekend at Chain O’Lakes, Lincoln, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Summit Lake, and Whitewater Memorial state parks; at Starve Hollow and Deam Lake SRAs; and at Brookville, Cagles Mill (Lieber SRA), Cecil M. Harden (Raccoon SRA), Hardy, Mississinewa, Monroe, and Patoka lakes, as well as at Ferdinand State Forest.
