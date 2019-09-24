Motorists and pedestrians at railroad crossings around Terre Haute can expect to see safety details today as part of "Operation Clear Track."
City police, Amtrak Police and rail safety education organization Operation Lifesaver are trying to raise awareness and enforce railroad grade crossing and trespassing laws as part of the nationwide Rail Safety Week.
Sgt. James Schneider of the THPD Traffic Division was parked about 8:30 a.m. at 13th Street and Eighth Avenue -- a busy area for both trains and motor traffic.
"It's like fishing," Schneider said of the enforcement. "I'll stay here, but if I don't catch anything here, I'll move around."
Police will also pass out railroad safety cards to motorists and pedestrians. The goal is to reduce pedestrian and driver injuries and fatalities around railroad tracks through increased public awareness and enforcement.
Federal statistics show a person or vehicle hit by a train about every three hours in the United States.
Indian ranks third nationally for railroad crossing collisions, according to Operation Lifesaver. In 2018, Indiana had 150 railroad crossing collisions resulting in 54 people injured and 17 fatalities. Also, 12 trespasser deaths and seven injuries occurred in Indiana last year.
"Our goal is to keep Hoosiers safe at crossings and near train tracks," said Jessica Feder of Indiana Operation Lifesaver. "We encourage everyone to make safe decisions and pay attention at all railroad crossing and near railroad property. It could save your life."
Gov. Eric Holcomb has declared this week as Indiana Rail Safety Week as part of the nationwide and Canadian safety campaign.
