Motorists in Vigo County should expect to see more police patrols targeting school bus stop arm violations and traffic enforcement due to a $9,000 federal grant.
Gov. Eric J. Holcomb today announced grant funding for increased traffic enforcement at school bus stops, including $9,120 to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
About 230 Indiana police agencies receive federal grants for highly visible traffic enforcement including speeding, aggressive driving and school bus stop-arm violations. The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute is awarding approximately $380,000 to 39 agencies for overtime school bus stop enforcement over the next two months.
Indiana police officers will be enforcing increased fines and penalties for drivers who recklessly pass bus stops and drive aggressively, Gov. Holcomb said. This is one of many steps that Indiana is taking to protect the safety of school children as classes resume.
Gov. Holcomb signed a new school bus safety law that took effect July 1. State law requires a school bus to use flashing lights and extend its stop arm while loading and unloading students along a roadway. State law also requires drivers to stop while the arm is extended. On highways divided by a physical barrier or unimproved median, traffic traveling in the opposite direction as the school bus may proceed with due caution.
VCSO is the only agency in the Wabash Valley to receive the federal grant at this time.
