Indiana State Police is reporting eight confirmed cases of fraudulent purchases of off-road vehicles.
All the cases have the following elements:
– The buyer wants to purchase an ATV, side by side, lawn mower, dirt bike or other vehicle over the phone.
– Provided driver’s licenses and credit cards are fraudulent.
– Credit card transactions might be declined, additional credit cards may be used for the entire purchase, or charges may be disputed later by actual credit card owner.
– Suspect's story is often that they are buying the vehicle for someone else, who is not present.
– Suspect usually brings a moving van/rental truck to transport fraudulently purchased vehicle.
The Indiana State Police says sellers should be suspicious of over-the-phone transactions, especially if the caller wants to rush the purchase.
Police recommend sellers review their purchase policies and consider mandating the person who calls in the order must be the one who picks up the vehicle.
Sellers should make sure the person picking up the vehicle brings the credit cards used to make the transaction as well valid identification.
Police offer the recommendations to mitigate being victimized by this type of fraud and theft. It is not a complete list of steps to prevent a crime from occurring.
Anyone who is a possible victim of this scheme should contact local law enforcement or Indiana State Police Post to report the incident.
