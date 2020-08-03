Police continue to seek an inmate who escaped from the Clay County Jail around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.
Timothy Biddy, 59, escaped from the custody of a corrections officer. He was wearing a white t-shirt, striped pants, white socks and black sandals when he fled west on foot.
Biddy was being held on charge of burglary and multiple counts of theft of a firearm. Police said he should be considered dangerous.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.