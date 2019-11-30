Terre Haute Police are looking for a suspect in Friday night vehicle pursuit.
Police are looking for Donald Murray, 38, according to a news release from Terre Haute Police public information officer Ryan Adamson.
Police said Murray was identified after Friday's episode of Live PD featured the pursuit.
Adamson said Murray faces charges of criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.
Anyone with information of Murray's whereabouts is asked to call Vigo County Dispatch at 812-232-1311.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.