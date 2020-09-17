Sullivan County Sheriff’s officials have requested assistance from the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force to locate a man wanted by police in two states.
Dalton Hood, 21, of Crawford County, Illinois, is wanted on multiple warrants in Sullivan and Crawford Counties in connection with weapon offenses, drugs charges and theft.
Sheriff Clark Cottom said Hood should be considered armed and dangerous.
Hood has a prior conviction of armed robbery, and is most recently a suspect in multiple vehicle thefts in Vigo and Sullivan counties.
Hood was seen in the Prairie Creek and Farmersburg area as recently as last weekend.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the U.S. Marshals team at 812-230-0295
or call 911.
