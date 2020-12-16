City police and the U.S. Marshal's Task Force are currently trying to locate a Terre Haute man wanted on four outstanding warrants.
Brodie M. Hensley, 25, is wanted on charges of driving while suspended or never licensed, and possession of methamphetamine, with a bond set at $10,000.
He is also wanted in three unrelated cases on charges of burglary, possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended
Anyone with information of Hensley’s location is asked to call 812-230-0295.
