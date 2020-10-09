Police are seeking information on separate violent incidents that sent two people to the hospital recently.
The first incident occurred about 7:17 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Hulman Street. Police responded to a man with a knife wound to his leg. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The second incident occurred about 1:54 a.m. today in the 200 block of South 13th Street.
Police said a man received a puncture wound to his arm during a fight with another man. The victim was treated for a non-life threatening injury.
In both incidents, the suspect was known to the victim, and fled before police arrived.
Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call city police at 812- 238-1661 or send a private message the THPD Facebook page.
