A Greene County teen missing from his rural Linton home has been reported missing as a runaway.
Skyler Aven Wright, 16, was last seen about 11 p.m. Monday, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
Wright is described as a white male with a thin build, about 5-feet, 8-inches tall weighing 115 pounds with brown hair cut in a contemporary fashion with red dye.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, cowboy boots, a black and green Fox brand hoodie and a black baseball cap with “Professional Fishing Gear” on the cap.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 812-384-4411.
