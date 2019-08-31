Terre Haute police are looking for a suspect in a Friday night shooting at a fast-food restaurant on the city's east side.
Around 8:50 p.m. Terre Haute police were called to Burger King on East Wabash Avenue to investigate reports of shots fired, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
Police said a male was the victim of an attempted robbery in the restaurant's parking lot. The victim was shot during the robbery and later taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening gun shot wound to his leg.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661.
