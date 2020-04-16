Illinois police are seeking a missing Paris, Illinois, woman reportedly last scene April 5.
Kimberly A. Mattingly, 29, is described as 5-feet, 3-inches tall weighing about 160 pounds. She has blue eyes and possibly brown hair. She also has a tattoo on the left side of her neck.
Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Illinois State Police at 217-278-5004 or email ISP.DCI.ZONE05@Illinois.gov.
ISP and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office are investigating her disappearance.
