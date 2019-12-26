Two people were injured Christmas morning when a resident confronted a man thought to be stealing mail, according to Terre Haute police.
An individual allegedly driving around and stealing mail in Wyndham subdivision about 9:30 a.m. was confronted by a would-be victim on Blackfriars Court.
The theft suspect hit that person with his car, with the victim then firing several shots at the suspect and striking him in the torso.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment and will face charges including aggravated battery, city police said in an email. His injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.
The theft also went to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Names were not released, and police said the incident remains under investigation.
Editor's note: This store was corrected at 1:05 p.m. upon new information from police to indicate the mail-theft victim did go to the hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.