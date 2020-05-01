The identity of a Terre Haute woman who died Thursday morning when struck by a vehicle has been released by police.

Kathy Shepard, 63, died at the scene of the 5:42 a.m. crash on Chamberlain Street just north of Indiana 42 in eastern Vigo County.

Sheriff John Plasse said Shepard was struck by a vehicle driven by Graham Reinoeh, 42, as Shepard was out of her SUV assessing damage that occurred when she swerved to go around a garbage truck. Shepard and garbage truck driver Jerrett Fagin, 24, of Terre Haute were both struck by Reinoehl's vehicle when Reinoehl also swerved to go around the garbage truck.

Fagin was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Shepard was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation continues, Plasse said.

