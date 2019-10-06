The Parke County Sheriff's Department has released additional information regarding an investigation into an alleged inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student in the Southwest Parke School Corp.
Last week, the school corporation announced a teacher had resigned and a teaching assistant had been terminated during such an investigation, the assistant for reportedly failing to report knowledge of the relationship.
In a news release issued Sunday evening, Sheriff Justin Cole said his office received a report Sept. 30 from the Department of Child Services involving an intimate relationship between a licensed teacher in the Southwest Parke district with a student from another school within the district.
The school corporation was notified the same day, conducted its own investigation and fully cooperated with the criminal investigation, police said. The teacher resigned Oct. 3.
The sheriff said a 35-year-old female teacher is alleged to have had a lengthy sexual relationship with a 17-year-old male student.
Parke County investigators have determined the alleged sexual conduct took place in Vigo County, and they have forwarded their report to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
