Police have released the identity of Parke County man who died Jan. 12 in an early morning house fire.
Danny Joe Forbes, 53, died of smoke inhalation, Sheriff Jason Cole said. No foul play was expected and the fire died not appear to be set or intentional, investigators said.
Forbes was the homeowner and sole occupant of the residence at Lyford.
Multiple fire and police agencies responded to the scene at 12:40 a.m. to find a man’s body inside the burned structure. The Indiana Fire Marshal investigated.
