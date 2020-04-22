Police on Wednesday said they are seeking 24-year-old Jacob Tyler Rentaukas as the suspect who shot at police during a Tuesday night pursuit that ended in a crash at Deming Park.

West Terre Haute Police Chief Bill Bark said Rentaukas is not from the Wabash Valley and likely has left the area.

Bark said several police agencies are conducting separate criminal investigations involving Rentaukas.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

"The West Terre Haute Police Department would like to remind everyone to secure personal belongings inside their home every night and not in their vehicles, especially firearms," Bark said.

About 11:18 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of reckless driving in the 800 block of West National Avenue in West Terre Haute. After the driver was stopped and gave police a driver's license, he drove away.

Minutes later, the pursuit crossed the Wabash River eastbound into Terre Haute.

Vigo County sheriff's deputies deployed stop sticks at First and Ohio streets, flattening the vehicle's tires. Police said they believe the suspect shot at officers while striking the stop sticks. No one was injured.

The pursuit crossed Terre Haute and ended at Deming Park when the suspect's vehicle crashed into a park gate wall, and he ran off, police said. The vehicle -- a red pickup truck -- was possibly stolen, with a handgun left inside the vehicle, police said.

Police set up a perimeter around the park and searched the area. An unmanned aerial vehicle and an Indiana State Police helicopter were called in to assist.

Bark said anyone with information about Rentaukas is asked to call 812-533-2114.