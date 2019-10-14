Police have released the name of a woman who died Saturday morning when struck by a vehicle in northern Vigo County.
Donnetta F. Pummel, 41, of Vincennes, was struck when she walked out in front of a vehicle while she was visiting vendors set up during the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival.
The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said Pummel succumbed to her injuries and passed away at Terre Haute Regional Hospital. No criminal charges will be filed in the crash.
"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Donnetta, her family and friends," said Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse.
Hundreds of pop-up vendor booths with crafts, food and flea market items are a common site along area highways and county roads during annual covered bridge festival.
Original Post: 12:23 p.m. Oct. 12, 2019
A pedestrian visiting vendors set up along U.S. 41 north of Terre Haute has died of injuries sustained when the pedestrian walked out in front of a vehicle.
Police have not yet released the name of the woman.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said deputies responded at 8:32 a.m. to the area of North Pines Trailer Court, which is just north of Evans Avenue.
The driver of the vehicle and a witness at the scene both said the woman walked in front of the vehicle, which was unable to avoid the collision.
Life-saving measures were attempted at the scene, including CPR by an off-duty firefighter and use of an AED administered by the responding deputy.
The woman was taken by LifeLine air ambulance to Terre Haute Regional Hospital, but did not survive her injuries, Plasse said.
Chemical tests were conducted on the vehicle driver, and were negative for drugs and alcohol.
The vendors were set up due to the Covered Bridge Festival, which opened this weekend in nearby Parke County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.