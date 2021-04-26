A Terre Haute man arrested in connection with an improvised explosive device found outside the Terre Haute Police station early Saturday used paint thinner, ammunition and nails inside a gas container to make the device, a court document shows.

Curtis T. Hogan, 50, is in the Vigo County Jail with bail set at $50,000. Hogan is to appear later this week in Vigo Superior Court 6 on preliminary charges of possession of a destructive device, a Level 2 felony, and attempted arson, a Level 4 felony.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed today, Sgt. Adam Loudermilk was outside the police station when a passerby pointed out the IED at an unused door on the west side of the police station about 12:41 a.m. Saturday.

The burning plastic gas can was soon extinguished, and officers began investigating the source of the IED.

Police learned a person had purchased the gas can, nails and paint thinner at a home improvement store in Terre Haute. Video from that store showed the suspect, who paid cash for the items, and his car parked outside the store.

A tip was called to police in response to information posted on police social media.

The tipster told police where a man matching the person in the photos might live. Police located the suspect’s car, then watched outside his home as he later got into the car and traveled to a local grocery store.

Police stopped Hogan outside the grocery after noticing he was wearing the same clothing as the person in the store video, and the man had the same beard and build as the suspect in the video.

After obtaining a search warrant for Hogan’s home, police found a store receipt for purchase of the gas can, paint thinner and nails used in making the IED. Police also located an empty box of .22 caliber ammunition in the home.

No one was injured by the device, police said.