A Vigo County man who police say bought alcohol for teenagers shortly before a fatal shooting faces felony charge in connection with the March 2018 incident.
Richard Henderson, 22, was arrested early today on a warrant alleging he bought Bud Light beer and Fireball whiskey on March 27, 2018, at a Terre Haute retail store, and later gave the alcohol to 19-year-old Nathan Derickson and 17-year-old Garrett Sands hours before Derickson shot Sands in the head at a party.
Henderson appeared today in Vigo Superior Court 6 on a Level 6 felony charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor. Judge Michael Lewis set a July 29 hearing date. Henderson was released from jail on his own recognizance after the hearing.
According to a probable cause affidavit submitted June 10 to the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office, Detective Sgt. John Newman attended the autopsy of Sands and learned toxicology results showed Sands had consumed alcohol prior to his death.
Newman also reviewed video footage and a sales receipt from the retail store showing Henderson had purchased alcohol on March 27.
A forensic review of the phone of Nathan Derickson showed a March 27, 2018, video of Sands in an intoxicated state with comments from Derickson. Police said they also found contact information for Henderson in a phone belonging to Sands.
Judge Lewis issued a warrant for Henderson's arrest July 2, and he was arrested early today.
Derickson pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, a Level 5 felony, and received a four-year prison sentence and six years on probation in the shooting death of his friend during a late night party at Derickson's house.
Witnesses said people had been handling the gun prior to the shooting. At one point, Derickson pointed the gun toward Sands and pulled the trigger twice. On the second pull of the trigger, Sands was shot just above the right eye.
Derickson’s family was in Key West, Florida, at the time.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.