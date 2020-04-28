A Terre Haute man is jailed and another is hospitalized in critical condition after an arson fire Tuesday at a home at 1837 N. 10th Street, according to city police.
Samuel Edward Haney Jr., 54, is charged with arson resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 2 Felony. He is held without bond in Vigo County Jail pending a court appearance.
City police and fire investigators arrested Haney about 8:15 p.m. after conducting an investigation, police said in a news release.
One adult male is in critical condition after being burned at the home, police said. He was initially treated at Union Hospital in Terre Haute before being flown to Eskanazi Hospital in Indianapolis.
