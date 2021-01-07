Another arrest has been made in connection with the Sept. 18, 2020, gunfire that resulted in the death of an Indiana State University student in the 300 block of South Sixth Street.
Darius Jovan Jenkins, 26, of Terre Haute, was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 2:56 p.m. today on a warrant for criminal recklessness. He is being held without bond.
Jenkins is now scheduled to appear Friday morning in Vigo Superior Court 1 on the charge.
Terre Haute Police announced the arrest in a Facebook Post, and said the investigation continues into the gunfire that killed 18-year-old Valentina Delva of Indianapolis.
Delva was shot as she rode in the front passenger seat of a car leaving the party at 321 S. Sixth St. after gunfire erupted around 1:55 a.m.
Two other people also sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Jenkins was an ISU student at the time of the gunfire, but graduated from ISU in the fall with a bachelor’s degree, according to a university spokesman.
Police have been awaiting the results of ballistic testing to see if Delva's death can be tied to a particular shooter.
Two other ISU students have also been charged with criminal recklessness in connection with the gunfire incident. The criminal cases of Wesley Meadows and David Farrell remain pending in court.
Witnesses told police as many as 100 people were at the party at an apartment house when the gunfire ocurred. When police arrived, however, only about 20 people remained at the scene. Among those 20 people, police found a male with a gunshot wound.
Police said another male shooting victim walked into Union Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury soon after the gunfire incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.