UPDATE:

Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in which the suspect died, according to a news release from Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames.

Police say they responded at 7:20 a.m. Saturday morning to reports of a suspicious person at West Illiana Drive and Crews Place in West Terre Haute.

Deputies from Vigo County Sheriff’s Department attempted to locate the subject but discovered instead a vehicle down a lane that had the rear window busted out.

Police said they attempted to make contact via a PA system, asking for the subject to come out of the wooded area. It was at this time that the subject then began to shoot at the deputies, police said.

Law enforcement officers from various agencies arrived to assist and set up a perimeter just to the north of the deputies taking cover.

Police said the subject continued to fire randomly at the officers and was believed to be advancing north through the wooded area. But, officers were initially unable to gain a visual on the subject firing the shots.

Police said the responding officers eventually located the subject firing the shots and ordered the subject to put down the weapon and to show hands.

Police said the subject then pointed the weapon toward officers and exchanged fire with the police.

The Terre Haute Police Department Special Response Team later arrived with an up armored vehicle and moved in to secure the subject.

Police then discovered the subject was dead.

An autopsy will be scheduled with the Vigo County Coroner's Office and will be performed at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

Police said no major injuries were reported by responding officers other than one deputy spraining an ankle as a result of the incident.

Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, West Terre Haute Police Department, and Terre Haute Police Department assisted.

The investigation is being conducted by Indiana State Police detectives Don Curtis, Gary Winters, and Mike Featherling, with the assistance of Lieutenant Jeff Hearon, First Sergeant Jason Fajt, Sergeant Sam Stearley, CSI Sergeant Brandon Mullen, Sergeant Michael Organ and CSI Jim Cody of the Putnamville State Police Post.

Upon completion of their investigation Indiana State Police detectives will submit a full report of the incident to the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office for review

Original 11 a.m.: Law enforcement officers were shot at Saturday morning in West Terre Haute, but none were shot.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames said officers were responding to a call of a suspicious person.

Ames said officers were fired upon when they arrived, but none were shot.

The scene is secure and police say there is no active threat to the public.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.