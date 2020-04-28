Police investigating motorcycle crash on U.S. 41

Indiana State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that injured two people Tuesday evening south of Terre Haute.
About 6:30 p.m. police noticed a motorcycle driving south on U.S. 41 near Walmart at, “an excessive rate of speed,” according to ISP Lt. Dan Jones.
Police attempted to stop the motorcycle, but the motorcycle driver sped away while weaving in and out of traffic.
Jones said police ended the pursuit, taking into consideration motorist safety and the density of traffic at the time.
A short time later, police said the motorcycle driver rear-ended a Vigo County Sheriff's Dept. vehicle at a stoplight.
The motorcycle driver and a passenger were both hurt in the crash.
U.S. 41 south bound between Walmart entrance and Carlisle Street was closed for an investigation into the crash.
