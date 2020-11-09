An investigation into fireworks set off inside an Indiana State University building continues today.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

About 6:30 p.m. Sunday, firecrackers were ignited in the center of the seating area in the ISU Commons in Hulman Memorial Student Union.

Police report no damage or injuries, and no arrests were made at the scene. The incident is listed as criminal recklessness on the ISU Police log. A public safety alert about the incident was sent by email to the campus community.

The food court and commons area was closed about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a notice posted on Facebook by ISU Dining Services.

The Commons was reopened Monday.