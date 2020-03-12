Police are investigating the reported abandonment of an infant discovered Wednesday afternoon on the porch of an abandoned house.
Fire Chief Jeff Fisher said the newborn girl was brought to First Station 6 after the child was found about 1:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of Cruft.
The fire crew was told that a man going to his friend’s house for lunch passed an abandoned house where he saw a naked baby on the porch, Fisher said. The man got the baby and took it to his friend’s house. They dressed the baby in a onesie and wrapped it in a blanket, put the infant in a car seat and took it to the fire station.
Fisher said the fire crew checked out the baby, who appeared to be in good condition with the umbilical cord still attached, but not clamped. The crew clamped the cord.
Medic 8 was called along with the battalion chief and police.
Medic 8 took the child to Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
Fisher said the protocol followed when a baby is dropped off at a fire station is for the crew to receive and check out the baby while another crew member notifies the battalion chief and police.
The baby is then taken to the closest hospital by ambulance.
