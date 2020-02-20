City police are investigating two unrelated overnight incidents involving weapons.
About 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the Red Carpet Inn on the city's south side.
Upon arrival, police learned a dispute had occurred between a father and his adult daughter. The man was received a non-life threatening cut during the incident. No arrested had been made as of 8 a.m. today.
About 1 a.m. today, officers responded to shots fired in the 1400 block of South Eighth Street. Police found one person had been grazed by a bullet during a dispute. Again, no arrested have been made as of 8 a.m.
Both incidents remain under investigation, police said, and more information will be provided as the cases allow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.