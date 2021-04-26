A Terre Haute man arrested in connection with an improvised explosive device found outside the Terre Haute Police station early Saturday used paint thinner, ammunition and nails inside a plastic gas container to make the device, according to a court document.

Curtis Todd Hogan, 50, is in the Vigo County Jail with bail set at $50,000, cash only. He is awaiting a Thursday hearing in Vigo Superior Court 6 on preliminary charges of possession of a destructive device, a Level 2 felony, and attempted arson, a Level 4 felony.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Hogan was identified as a suspect after a tip city police received when they posted photos of a suspect on social media.

According to an affidavit filed Monday, Sgt. Adam Loudermilk was in the parking lot outside the police station about 12:41 a.m. Saturday when a passerby saw the can on fire at an unused door on the west side of the police station at 12th and Wabash.

The burning plastic gas can was soon extinguished. No one was injured.

Officers began investigating the source of the IED, which they found contained .22 caliber rifle ammo.

By tracing a bar code label on the container, police found two gas cans were sold Friday at a local business. Officers found one person had purchased only a gas can. However, a second person bought a gas can, paint thinner and nails.

Investigators also purchased the same items to compare with the evidence.

In reviewing surveillance video from the store, police saw a man puchase the items using cash at a self check-out. Police noted the man's physical appearance, such as beard and body build, as well as his clothing, and vehicle. Photos of the suspect then were posted on the THPD Facebook page, along with a phone number to receive tips.

A tip was called in from someone reporting the suspect lived in the 2000 block of Washington Avenue. The tipster said the suspect car was parked behind the residence. Police waited outside the house and later saw a man get into the car and drive to a local grocery store.

When police saw the man walk into the store, they recognized him and his clothing from the store video where the IED materials were purchased.

Police stopped and detained the man when he came out of the grocery store.

A search warrant for his residence on Washington Avenue revealed a receipt from the home improvement store showing the purchase of the gas can, nails and paint thinner. Police also found an empty box of .22 caliber ammunition in the home.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.