The Parke County Coroner's Office has identified the Newport man that died while being detained by police Friday afternoon in Rosedale.
Indiana State Police are investigating the death of Douglas L. McIntosh, 57, after police in Parke County say the man, "went into physical distress," and died while being detained.
Indiana State Police said the cause and manner of death is pending toxicology results and the review of the final autopsy report.
ISP said Parke County deputies went to Rose Valley Apartment Complex at Rosedale in response to a report of a man causing a disturbance. The first officer at the scene was Rosedale deputy town marshal Kevin Bratcher.
After deciding the man was mentally unstable, Bratcher requested additional officers. Rockville Officer Derek Cerny was the next officer to arrive, and they determined the man needed immediate emergency detention for mental health issues.
When the officers tried to detain the man, ISP said, the man “went into physical distress.”
Officers provided first aid and called for an ambulance, but life-saving efforts were not effective and the man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Parke County Coroner’s Office, according to an ISP news release.
The investigation is being conducted by ISP detectives Don Curtis, Mike Featherling, and Jason Schoffstall, with the assistance of crime scene investigator Jim Cody of the Putnamville post. Parke County Coroner’s Office is assisting.
Once the investigation is complete, it will be submitted to the Parke County Prosecutor’s Office for review, police say.
