A Seelyville man has been identified as the person who died Saturday in an officer-involved shooting in West Terre Haute.
Errol K. Bolin, 51, was shot and killed by police after exchanging gunfire with Vigo County Sheriff's Department deputies in a wooded area. Police had been called to investigate a suspicious person. While trying to locate the person, police reported they were shot at, triggering the gunfight.
Bolin had a history of contact with police through alleged criminal activity, according to previous media reports and records from Vigo County courts.
Bolin's identity was released following an autopsy Monday morning at Terre Haute Regional Hospital. Police said no other information would be released while the investigation is ongoing.
Police and the court system were familiar with Bolin, Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said Monday afternoon.
“The incident was a very dangerous situation that was caused by the decedent’s actions,” Modesitt said about Saturday’s incident. “Law enforcement responded very bravely and appropriately. I applaud law enforcement for risking their lives in protecting the citizens of Vigo County.”
Modesitt’s office will review an investigation of the police-action shooting following the investigation by Indiana State Police.
Bolin was most recently housed in the Vigo County Jail in January on charges of residential entry and public intoxication. That case was still pending in Terre Haute City Court.
He also had a pending case from January in Putnam Superior Court on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Criminal charges were first filed against Bolin in Vigo County in 2002 for domestic battery. He was charged with criminal confinement and possession of marijuana in 2003, domestic battery in 2004 and 2011, possession of methamphetamine in 2008, possession of a controlled substance in 2011, and criminal trespass in 2012.
In 2015, Bolin was arrested on charges of dealing methamphetamine and other drug-related felonies in Vigo County. He pleaded guilty to a felony charge of dealing methamphetamine and was admitted to the Veterans Court Program. His 10-year sentence was suspended to probation, except for 707 days credit for jail time, work release and home detention. In September 2018, Bolin’s probation was terminated successfully following a year of participation in the court program.
Saturday's incident occurred about 8 a.m. at West Illiana Drive and South Crews Place in West Terre Haute.
According to ISP, sheriff's deputies were attempting to locate a suspicious subject and discovered a vehicle down a lane that had the rear window broken out.
Assuming the subject was still in the area, deputies attempted to make contact by using a loud-speaker system, asking for the subject to come out of the wooded area. Police say the subject then began shooting at the deputies, who took cover and called for assistance.
Law enforcement officers from various agencies arrived at the scene, setting up a perimeter just to the north of where the deputies took cover.
Police said the suspect continued to fire randomly at the officers, and was believed to be advancing through the wooded area, but officers were still unable to clearly see the person firing the shots.
Eventually, the responding officers located the subject firing the shots and could clearly see him. Police said the subject ignored officers' orders to put down the weapon and show his hands. The subject allegedly pointed the weapon toward them and shot directly at the officers. The officers returned the gunfire.
The Terre Haute Special Response Team arrived at the scene with an armored vehicle and moved to apprehend the suspect. It was at this time that police discovered the suspect was dead.
No major injuries were reported by responding officers. One deputy did suffer a badly sprained ankle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.