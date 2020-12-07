Police are hoping photos of possible suspects and vehicles that were seen in the area of an unsolved Sullivan County homicide will help identify who killed retired farmer Lowell R. Badger.
Tuesday marks the 8-year anniversary of the unsolved homicide in the Graysville area.
Badger, 85, was found dead in his rural home of a gunshot wound sustained during the burglary of his home.
For the first time, police have released photos of vehicles that may have been in the area at the time of the homicide, which occurred sometime between 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7 and 9:23 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, 2012.
Sheriff Clark Cottom said the photos were taken from a gas station security video in nearby Graysville.
“The video was collected during the course of the original investigation,” Cottom said. “The photos depict vehicles that passed by or stopped at the gas station, shortly after the murder. Taking into account that the murder occurred in the wee hours of the morning and Graysville is a very small town, the hope is someone might recognize a vehicle or person.”
Since Badger’s death in 2012, Indiana State Police and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office have been working the case. Detectives have investigated more than 250 tips, conducted nearly 150 interviews, and combed many areas of land and water in the Sullivan County area on foot, with aircraft, all-terrain vehicles, boats, and SCUBA divers.
Investigators have said they believe someone in the community has information related to this case.
For anyone in fear of reporting what they know, law enforcement has the means to mitigate those concerns, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to call ISP Senior Trooper BJ Patterson or First Sgt. Jason Fajt at the Putnamville Post at 765-653-4114 or Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom or Chief Deputy Jason Bobbitt at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1-800-589-0805. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
A reward of about $30,000 has been established and is available for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Badger’s death.
A safe and television were taken from his home. The safe was a light to medium dark gray, measuring 23 ½ inches tall, 17 inches in depth, and 17 inches wide, in pristine condition and manufactured by John D. Brush and Company. The television was a black 46-inch Sony Bravia LCD.
