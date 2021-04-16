Multiple people were shot at a Fedex facility in Indianapolis and the suspected gunman killed himself, police said.
When police arrived late Thursday, officers observed an active shooting at the facility, Indianapolis police spokesperson Genae Cook told reporters early Friday.
Family members of Fedex Employees who are attempting to come to the scene please go to the Holiday Inn Express at 8555 Stansted Drive, Indianapolis #FedEx @IMPDnews pic.twitter.com/RVd6CZPtcJ— Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) April 16, 2021
Cook confirmed multiple people were shot but did not give a specific number. She added that the gunman has died and the public is not believed to be in immediate danger.
Live video from news outlets at the scene showed crime scene tape in the parking lot outside the facility.
A witness who said he works at the facility told WISH-TV that he saw a man with a gun after hearing several gunshots.
“I saw a man with a submachine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open,” Jeremiah Miller said.
