Two people were arrested on drug charges after officers were called about 8 p.m. Saturday to the 3000 block of Schaal Avenue for an overdose.

Police said the overdose victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. While at the residence, however, officers saw suspected methamphetamine.

Detectives from the Vigo County Drug Task Force received a search warrant for the home, and located about six pounds of methamphetamine and several firearms. The approximate street value of the narcotics is $90,000 to $100,000.

Matthew Beeler, 31, was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Morgan Colbert, 31, was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Criminal charges are pending in Vigo Superior Court 1.