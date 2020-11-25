About 19 pounds of methamphetamine was seized by city police in a Nov. 16 traffic stop on Interstate 70 at the 7-mile marker.
Bishop Higgins, 54, of Terre Haute, and Dezierae Smith, 44, of Apple Valley, Calif., were booked into the Vigo County Jail on multiple drug charges.
During the traffic stop, the passenger was seen throwing down a drug-related item. A canine alerted officers to the odor of narcotics in the car. A search revealed drugs and a handgun.
Higgins faces charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a handgun by a violent felon.
Smith faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia.
Police said Terre Haute was the intended destination for the drugs. The methamphetamine had a street value of about $250,000.
