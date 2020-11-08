An Illinois woman was jailed after a police chase early Sunday in Terre Haute that included a police dog being struck and officers firing shots at her vehicle.
Arrested was Catrina R. Misner, 33, of Robinson, Illinois. She has been preliminarily charged with battery committed with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, interfering with or striking a law enforcement animal, resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended, reckless driving and public intoxication.
Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said a THPD sergeant about 1 a.m. Sunday saw a Chevrolet SUV speeding northbound on First Street and disregard a stop sign. The sergeant attempted a stop, but the vehicle continued north.
As the SUV entered Indiana 63, it did so by traveling northbound in the southbound lane and nearly struck another motorist. Multiple officers began pursuing, and stops sticks were deployed at Indiana 63 and New Goshen Road. The vehicle then turned onto Hutchinson Road and drove onto an overgrown trail in a wooded area, the chief said in a news release.
The SUV came to a stop, and officers began giving the driver commands to exit.
Police said the driver placed the car in reverse and accelerated at a high rate of speed toward a K-9 officer and his police dog, who were positioned at the driver's side rear of the SUV.
The officer was forced to jump out of the way, and the police dog's front legs were struck.
Officers to the driver’s side front reportedly believed the driver was running over the K-9 officer and his partner, and they fired multiple shots at the vehicle. The vehicle then stopped and began accelerating forward toward the other officers. In total, three officers fired shots at the vehicle before it stopped and the driver taken into custody, the chief said.
The driver was not struck by any of the shots, and she was examined at the scene by ambulance personnel. No officer or K-9 sustained serious injury from the pursuit or driver’s actions, Keen wrote.
Misner was taken to Union Hospital for medical clearance, and a search warrant for a blood sample was obtained. She was then booked into Vigo County Jail. Formal charges will be decided by the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office.
Misner on Sunday was held without bond pending a court appearance, the first of which is set for 9 a.m. Monday in Vigo Superior Court 1.
Chief Keen said a use-of-force review will be conducted, as it is in such cases per department policy and practice.
