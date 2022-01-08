Police agencies in the Wabash Valley were asking people to stay home if at all possible Saturday afternoon and Saturday night as freezing rain and sleet were causing extremely slick road conditions.
About 6 p.m., Sgt. Matt Ames of Indiana State Police at Putnamville said troopers in the district in the previous four hours had responded to 7 slide-offs, 17 property damage accidents and four accidents with injury.
"Please slow down!" Ames wrote on Twitter.
A couple hours earlier, Ames wrote, "Troopers are currently working seven accidents on Interstate 70 with 2 accidents having injuries. If you don’t have to travel please stay home."
The Valley remained under a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service until 9 p.m.
Freezing rain and sleet were expected to lead to accumulations of about a tenth of an inch. Almost all of central Indiana was effected.
Winds of 15 to 25 mph also could cause some limbs to break with isolated power outages possible, the NWS said.
Air temperatures were expected to rise above freezing Saturday night, but surface temperatures could remain at or below freezing allowing spotty icing issues to continue overnight.
