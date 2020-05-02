Indiana State Police have shut down both eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at the nine-mile marker, near the Fruitridge Avenue overpass, in Terre Haute for an investigation.
Sgt. Matt Ames said the interstate would be shut down indefinitely pending the investigation.
Terre Haute Police Department Sgt. Ryan Adamson said police are working with a person in distress.
Police ask motorists to find an alternate route if possible.
This story will be updated.
