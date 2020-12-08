Police have arrested three people in connection with a string of armed robberies that started in Casey, Illinois, and included five robberies in Terre Haute.

Those robberies also took place in Sullivan, Indiana, and in the Illinois towns of Mount Carmel and Marshall.

Arrested were Tangela Winemiller, 38, of Oaktown, Steven Williams, age and hometown unavailable, and Amber Nunley, 31, of Oaktown, according to the Terre Haute Police Department.

Winemiller has been charged with five counts of armed robbery and possession of methamphetamine. Williams and Nunley have both been charged with five counts of armed robbery and five counts of theft.

Nunley has additionally been charged with three counts of pointing a firearm at another person.

Police believe the following is a timeline of the armed robberies for which the suspects have been arrested:

• Nov. 22 at 1:21 a.m. (Central time) at the Circle K in Casey, Illinois

• Nov. 22 at 2:21 a.m. (Central time) at the Relax Inn in Marshall, Illinois

• Nov. 22 at 5:19 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Express at 46 and Margaret in Terre Haute

• Nov. 22 at 5:22 a.m. at the Home 2 Suites at 46 and Margaret in Terre Haute

• Nov. 22 at 5:37 a.m. at the Super 8 Motel in Terre Haute

• Nov. 22 at 5:45 a.m. at the Hampton Inn in Terre Haute

• Nov. 22 at 5:55 a.m. at the Maui Stop at Seventh Street and Springhill Drive in Terre Haute

• Nov. 22 at 5:10 a.m. (Central time) Jumpin' Jimmy’s in Mount Carmel, Illinois

• Nov. 28 at 10:51 a.m. attempted armed robbery at Country Porch in Sullivan

Indiana State Police said a trooper and Vincennes police officer saw Winemiller about 12:35 a.m. this morning at Huck's gas station and ran a warrant check on her. They found she was wanted out of Vigo County on charges of armed robbery.

A subsequent search of Winemiller's vehicle yielded approximately 5 grams of methamphetamine, according to police.

About 10 a.m. today, Terre Haute detectives and Knox County, Indiana, deputies executed a search warrant in Oaktown, Indiana. There, they arrested Williams and Nunley.

Terre Haute police said the probe was a joint effort between THPD, Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, Knox County Sheriff's Office and the Indiana State Police, as well as Mount Carmel, Grayville, Casey and Marshall police in Illinois.