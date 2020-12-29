Terre Haute police about noon today arrested a Clay County Jail escapee after a standoff at a home near Eighth Street and Spang Avenue.
Arrested was Shannon Jeffers, 40, of West Terre Haute, whom police said had a firearm.
No injuries were reported.
Jeffers early this morning was in a holding cell in Clay County Jail and found to have cuts to his arm, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Department.
He was taken to Union Hospital in Terre Haute. At the hospital, he assaulted a correctional officer and was able to escape. The Terre Haute standoff then followed.
Jeffers on Dec. 3 and 4 was in a 26-hour standoff with several police agencies at the Best Western Plus hotel south of Brazil at Indiana 59 and Interstate 70.
In that incident, he allegedly fired shots through the door at officers who were attempting to serve a Vigo County arrest warrant for a probation violation on original charges of possession of methamphetamine and a felon in possession of a firearm.
Ultimately no one was hurt in that incident and Jeffers was jailed on several new felony charges, including attempted murder.
