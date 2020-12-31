An Indianapolis man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery early today that led to gunfire.
DeWayne Keith Hayden, 26, was arrested following a vehicle pursuit and foot chase after the 1:30 a.m. holdup at the Marathon convenience store in the 300 block of South Third Street.
According to Indiana State Police, Senior Trooper David Petrowski, a 13-year veteran from the Putnamville State Police Post, saw a vehicle matching the suspect’s description traveling northon Third Street. Trooper Petrowski got behind the vehicle and activated all of the emergency lights on his fully marked ISP vehicle. The suspect vehicle came to an abrupt stop near First Street and Ohio Boulevard, with the suspect getting out and running south.
Police said Petrowski pursued the suspect on foot, giving loud verbal commands for the suspect to stop. Once reaching a corner of a building along First Street, Trooper Petrowski proceeded with caution, police said. Using trained procedures and maneuvers for his safety, he carefully proceeded around the corner of the building, and saw the suspect in a shooting stance with a handgun pointed directly at the trooper.
Petrowski fired one shot, not striking the suspect, and took cover next to the building, ISP said.
Hayden continued to run southbound on First Street, still evading police. Terre Haute Police Department Sergeant Justin Sears and his K-9 partner Ossy arrived on scene with Ossy tracking the suspect, locating evidence believed to be from the armed robbery at the Marathon fueling station. Police said Ossy continued to search and was able to track the suspect to an apartment complex on the east side of Third Street.
Sgt. Sears and other officers located Hayden lying on the ground outside, and took him into custody without further incident.
While processing the crime scene, technicians were able to locate evidence from the armed robbery as well as a loaded handgun on the rooftop of the apartment complex where the arrest occurred.
Petrowski has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is customary when shots are fired.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.