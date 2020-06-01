In the wake of a weekend of mostly peaceful protests, city and county officials are meeting this afternoon to talk about community concerns and recent events in Terre Haute.
Prosecutor Terry Modesitt, Sheriff John Plasse and Police Chief Shawn Keen are now conducting a news conference at the Terre Haute Police Department to share with the community efforts that have been made by the departments spanning several years to address training, procedures and certifications.
Chief Keen has already said he is pleased with the non-violent nature of the Saturday protests and his department's reactions to the sometimes tense scenes.
In contrast to protests in Indianapolis and other U.S. Cities where violence and looting were reported, Terre Haute saw some minor skirmishes at times as protesters entered Wabash Avenue and Third Street/U.S. 40 to walk, chant and display signs for several hours Saturday and a few hours Sunday.
“I'm overwhelmingly proud of our community and officers,” Keen said Monday morning.
Some conflicts did occur when vehicle traffic became trapped in the stream of walking protesters, he said, and some innocent motorists were confused and frightened when that occurred.
A few motorists, however, did engage negatively with the protesters, Keen said, including one woman motorists who tried to confront protesters and was reportedly punched in the face. Indiana State Police are investigating that incident.
Protests that began Saturday morning continued throughout the day and were eventually concluded by 1:10 a.m. Sunday, Keen said.
Some clashes occurred among protesters themselves, as groups got into arguments about the actions that were being taken or not being taken, he said.
Keen said he is particularly proud of how his officers were not antagonized by name-calling and personal attacks shouted by some of the protesters.
“It was probably some of the most vile stuff I've seen in my career,” Keen said.
The focus of city police, with assistance from state, county and other local agencies, was to maintain safety for the public and protesters.
Meanwhile, city councilman Todd Nation said he saw a portion of the protest Saturday on Wabash Avenue.
“I'm relieved the citizens of Terre Haute and our police department were able to navigate this difficult terrain together, and no one got hurt,” Nation said.
Sylvester Edwards, who leads the local branch of civil rights organization NAACP, said the NAACP did not participate in any local protest during the weekend, though members were aware that some protest gatherings were planned.
“This community has a good relationship with the police,” Edwards said.
He pointed out the city has seen no instances of police brutality and no shootings of unarmed black men – acts which have prompted protests and public outcry in other communities around the nation.
“We want to make sure our community runs smoothly,” Edwards said of cooperative efforts with area police agencies. “Terre Haute is a good place to be and we want it to continue to be that way. It's pretty peaceful, and we want to keep it that way.”
This story will be updated after the 4:30 p.m. news conference.
