Terre Haute police are investigating a report of shots fired in the 2100 block of South Ninth Street earlier this afternoon, according to Shawn Keen, police chief.
"We had a report of shots fired at a house in the 2100 block of South Ninth Street. Officers are in the area, but believe suspects fled. No one is injured. It is under investigation," Keen stated in an email just after 4 p.m.
Police received the initial report at 2:34 p.m.
As a result, Sarah Scott Middle School was on lockout for a short time just prior to dismissal, according to Bill Riley, Vigo County School Corp. director of communications.
Within minutes of sending out the initial notification, Riley sent another stating the lockout would be lifted at dismissal.
When schools are on lockout status, visitors are not allowed to enter school buildings. Often, when schools are placed on lockout, "We're acting out of an abundance of caution," Riley has stated in the past.
