A suspended Terre Haute firefighter facing allegations of child molestation has died, and the criminal case against him in Vigo Superior Court 1 has been dismissed.
Rodger Lynn Plunkett II, 47, was found this morning at his home at 6926 Old Paris Road, West Terre Haute.
Sheriff John Plasse said police were notified at 7:21 a.m. today Plunkett had sent a text message to a person saying he was going to hang himself. Plasse said the death is being investigated to rule out foul play.
Vigo County Coroner Dr. Susan Amos said an autopsy for Plunkett will likely be conducted Friday. She declined to comment on the cause and manner of death until the autopsy occurs.
Plunkett was due to appear in court for a hearing today. He faced three counts of child molestation as Class A felonies and two counts of child molestation as Class C felonies.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Plunkett performed sex acts with two minor children when they were age 7 and younger. Those children are now adults. The victims did not report the abuse until recently.
Plunkett was suspended from the Terre Haute Fire Department following his arrest.
He had posted bond and was released from jail while the case was pending.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.