Terre Haute native and retired big-league pitching great Tommy John is hospitalized in California with COVID-19.
The 77-year-old John confirmed his status through a text message to the Tribune-Star on Wednesday morning. He'd been hospitalized two other times since testing positive for the coronavirus Dec. 13 prior to his current stay.
"I've been in [the] hospital three times," John said via text Wednesday. "Hope to get out soon."
John is hospitalized near his home, just outside Palm Springs.
He confirmed he's receiving medications, as well as oxygen.
John was born and raised in Terre Haute, where he starred in multiple sports for Gerstmeyer High School. He signed a pro contract with the Cleveland Indians in 1961 at age 18, a step that led to a major league career spanning 26 seasons.
The left-hander pitched for six teams — Cleveland, the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, California Angels and Oakland Athletics.
John's 288 wins are the most by any pitcher not already in the Baseball Hall of Fame, except for Roger Clemens.
The Terre Hautean earned additional notoriety through a groundbreaking arm surgery. On Sept. 25, 1974, Dr. Frank Jobe replaced the damaged ligament in John's left pitching elbow with a healthy tendon from his right forearm. John sat out the entire 1975 season and part of the 1976 season while recovering.
Once healed, John won 164 more games before retiring in 1989 at age 46. He finished with 288 victories and 231 losses, a 3.34 earned-run average and 2,245 strikeouts.
