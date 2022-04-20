Pimento School will host its reunion with a friendship hour and dinner at a new location this year.
The event will start at 5:30 p.m. May 7 at Oregon Baptist Church fellowship building, 11200 South. Carlisle St., Terre Haute. Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m.
Class members are asked to make reservations by calling Marcella Owen Richmond, 812-234-4559, or Norma Whitlock-Apple at 812-230 8923 by May 2. They ask class year be included when making reservations.
Memorabilia will be displayed. The reunion committee would appreciate hearing from any former classmate or teacher who has any items that they would like to put on display.
The meal is $17. All former students or teachers who have taught or attended Pimento, as well as friends, are invited. For additional information, contact Richmond.
