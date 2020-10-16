One person was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital following a 9:45 a.m. Friday crash on Indiana 159 south of Dallas Drive in southern Vigo County.
Sheriff John Plasse said the Vigo County Crash Reconstruction Team was called to the scene after a pickup truck collided with a commercial excavating truck owned by Hoggatt Excavating Inc. in Clinton.
The pickup truck driver was airlifted. The driver of the Hoggatt vehicle was not injured.
Investigators were wrapping up their reports Friday afternoon. More information would be released as it became available, Plasse said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.